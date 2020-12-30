$217.62 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $217.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.23 million and the highest is $224.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $186.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $847.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.17 million to $856.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $884.06 million, with estimates ranging from $876.47 million to $891.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $720.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

