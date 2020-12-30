Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 215,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 384,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,082. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

