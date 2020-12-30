Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $49.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,451. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

