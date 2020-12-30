GoByte Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $194,895.44 and approximately $6,361.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,054,089 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

