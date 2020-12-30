TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $376,283.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,830,079 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

