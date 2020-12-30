Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $387.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.17 million and the highest is $404.68 million. Premier reported sales of $319.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $95,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,853. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

