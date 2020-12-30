The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce sales of $575.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $621.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.