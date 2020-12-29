Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.45 Million

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $460.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the lowest is $456.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $487.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 1,898,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

