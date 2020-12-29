$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

BSX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,744,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,241. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.