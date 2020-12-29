$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

BSX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,744,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,241. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

