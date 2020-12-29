KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% This Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

KickCoin is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

