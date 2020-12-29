MCO Price Hits $2.36 on Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, MCO has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00008452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Bithumb and IDEX. MCO has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and $14.32 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest, DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Bithumb, Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, Coinnest, Coinrail, BigONE, Liqui, Bit-Z, Upbit, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

