BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Up 2% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $52.01 million and $421.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

