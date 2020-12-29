Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $923.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the lowest is $889.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $900.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

HUBG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. 140,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

