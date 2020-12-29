Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $23.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80,321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.