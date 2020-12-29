Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $56.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. ZIX reported sales of $50.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $217.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ZIXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 592,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 58.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

