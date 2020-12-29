SwissBorg Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $270.25 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00285434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02027781 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

