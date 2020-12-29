Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $87.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

