Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 180,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $777.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

