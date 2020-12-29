TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $52.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 512,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

