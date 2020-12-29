PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 296,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.38.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

