Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.51 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. Fantom has a market capitalization of $41.51 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00134227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00187916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00587945 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00312623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.