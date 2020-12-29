$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,908 shares of company stock worth $79,299 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

