United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.69. United Community Banks also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Community Banks by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 336,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.