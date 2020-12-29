Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $16.68

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,251,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

