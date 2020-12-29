Analysts Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $16.68

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,251,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
