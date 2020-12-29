Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 541,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 88.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,887 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 613.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

