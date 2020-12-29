CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,159.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $33,159.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00135669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00591226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053910 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

