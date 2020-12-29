Veil Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,729.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $902,436.87 and approximately $74,729.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00135669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00591226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053910 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

