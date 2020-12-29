Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $2.66 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $15.73 million and $1.04 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00009569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,807.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.13 or 0.01287882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003292 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00253555 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,912,517 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

