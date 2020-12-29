V Systems (VSYS) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00136482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00191073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00593100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00316874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00054136 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

