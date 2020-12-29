Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0894

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zap has a total market cap of $21.12 million and $1.21 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

