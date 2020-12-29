SIBCoin (SIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,221.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $433,791.18 and $3,221.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $736.37 or 0.02659537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00472616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.01284401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00578999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00239835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,885,215 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.