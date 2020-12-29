Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,754.71 ($22.93).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SN. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

LON SN traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,524.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,541.54. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

