Neumark Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $2,520.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00042157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00280894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.87 or 0.02043752 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,369,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,852,084 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

