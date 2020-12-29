Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insulet by 660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,218,000 after acquiring an additional 137,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 2,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.65. 268,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,647. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.93 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

