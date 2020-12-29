UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $281,013.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

