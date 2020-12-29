Garlicoin Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $186,744.29 and $1,434.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,555,562 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.