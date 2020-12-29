SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.32 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $2.42 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

