Bounce Token (BOT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.60 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for about $513.42 or 0.01863660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00595878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00172984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00318461 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00054658 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars.

