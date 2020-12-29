Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.60. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UNF stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold a total of 3,588 shares of company stock worth $651,104 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.