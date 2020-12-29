Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

ASH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 236,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $444,358 over the last three months. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Ashland Global by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Ashland Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

