Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 150,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,743. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.