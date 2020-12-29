Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Hold

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $776.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

