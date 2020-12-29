Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRTO. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. 498,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,235. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Criteo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.