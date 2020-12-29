Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,933 Shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Stock

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 274,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,780. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

