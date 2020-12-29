Insider Buying: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,689,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,654.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPLP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 262,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

