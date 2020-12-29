Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 8% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $46,789.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,597.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.86 or 0.01303968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00054293 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00255292 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,231,879 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

