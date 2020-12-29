Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.26

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 19989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

