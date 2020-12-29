Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $25,499.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013479 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.