Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and $9,451.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,955,320 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

