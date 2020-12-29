Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,576. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amcor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amcor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Amcor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

